Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is now sure President William Ruto will win the 2027 General Election by a landslide.

While speaking at a prayer rally in Vihiga County, Mudavadi claimed that Ruto has the system and the deep state now and will easily beat anyone, including Raila Odinga, if he vied again in 2027.

He urged Western Kenya leaders not to gamble with their votes again but unite behind President William Ruto ahead of 2027.

According to Mudavadi, Ruto trounced both the deep state and the system while campaigning against his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, and now he has both the system and the deep state together with the money to show his opponents dust in 2027.

He thus warned Ruto’s critics that the head of state would win the 2027 General Election and that they should rally behind him.

“I am not a person who brags, but the truth is William Ruto defeated the system and the deep state in the last election. Now he has the system and the deep state.”

“Why would you hang out there speaking ill of us? Where will you take us?” he paused while addressing the gathering at Kidundu Stadium.

Mudavadi, accompanied by Vihiga Governor Wilber Otichillo, argued that the ascension of Ruto was the beginning of a new dawn.

“We are sending a clear message: let this be a new dawn, a new beginning, as we forge together as a unit.”

“The north star is the government that is in place now. This is where we should lay our support,” he argued.

Ottichilo expressed his readiness to foster a common front with the government, intimating that the election was over and it was time to focus on growing the economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.