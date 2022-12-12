Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Brazilian football star, Neymar has penned down an emotional goodbye message to the South American national team’s coach, Tite, who resigned after their exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil was defeated by Croatia in a thrilling quarterfinal match that was played on Friday, December 9.

In the emotional message to Tite, Neymar thanked him for all the beautiful moments they shared and for all he taught him.

He wrote;

“Before we met in person, we played a lot against and can I tell you? I thought you were really annoying! Because you put together a team to tag me, you would do everything to beat me and you still spoke ill of me. But destiny is funny, huh?

“I knew you as a coach and I already knew you were very good but as a person you are MUCH BETTER! You met me and you know who I am and that’s what matters to me….

“I come here to openly thank you for everything, all the teachings you’ve given us… and there were so many. You will always be one of the best coaches I’ve ever had or will have, I will always hype you up.

“We had beautiful moments but we also had moments that hurt us a lot and the latter will hurt us for a long time. You deserved to be crowned with this cup,” he added. “We all deserved it for everything we did and for everything we gave up to try to achieve our biggest dream. But God didn’t want it that way, patience. God has given us EVERYTHING!

“Thank you professor Tite, for all the learnings.. and if there is a phrase that I will never forget is “MENTALLY STRONG” and we will have to be VERY at this moment! A big hug and THANK YOU.”