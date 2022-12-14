Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Members of the Kikuyu community have expressed their displeasure with President William Ruto after his daughter, Charlene Ruto, formed the First Daughter’s Office.

On Wednesday, Charlene was caught on a video introducing the staff of the First Daughter’s Office.

In reaction, Kenyans, particularly Kikuyus, blasted Ruto and Charlene for trying to mess with the democratic institutions of this country.

Peter Mwambia, who voted for Ruto, said he was disgusted to see the President’s daughter bragging on social media yet her father is yet to address the high cost of living.

Mary Muthoni, another resident who voted for the Hustler government said it is very painful to see Ruto’s daughter using taxpayers’ money to form a useless office while millions of Kenyans are facing of hunger and famine.

However, on her part, Charlene stated, “The Office of the First Daughter is a private entity. It’s neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers,”

