Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has now claimed that they cannot stop the exodus of political leaders from Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance to the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition before the 2027 general election.

In an interview on Tuesday evening, Kioni alleged that the Jubilee party, which is part of the opposition coalition, would not prevent politicians who were planning to ditch the party and their movement for President William Ruto-led faction from doing so.

According to the vocal Jubilee politician, members of Jubilee and Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya movement who had decided to consider dissenting from the beliefs and aspirations of the party and resolved to chat different political paths need to be given space.

“We have seen our members saying that they are going to work with the current government and these are statements that you must allow and give space but it doesn’t mean that Jubilee is moving in that direction,” said Kioni.

However, he argued that the politicians who were keen on joining the government side of the political divide should have done so immediately after the 2022 elections, the way the United Democratic Movement (UDM) did in a bid to get desired results of doing so.

The Kenyan DAILY POST