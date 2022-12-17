Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 17, 2022 – The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has responded to Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, who accused the institution on Friday of punishing officers who use guns to protect themselves.

Koome, who spoke in Nairobi, said IPOA is only investigating cases involving police errors and not officers killed in the line of duty.

But in a statement on Saturday, IPOA chairperson, Ann Makori, said the constitution mandates all national security organs to be subordinate to civilian authority.

She said President William Ruto committed to ensuring no extrajudicial deaths occur as a result of rogue police officers.

“Our attention is drawn to the unfortunate and dangerous statement attributed to the Inspector General of Police yesterday, where he gave police officers a shoot-to-kill order against suspected criminals,” Makori said.

Makori said the police have the public and their full support including when they make a decision that may result in the use of lethal force.

The Kenyan DAILY POST