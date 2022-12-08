Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has said hustlers are not happy with President William Ruto’s government because of the existing gap between the rich and the poor.

Speaking in Kisumu, Orengo said many hustlers are living in abject poverty while Ruto, who they thought is their messiah, is ‘eating’ billions at State House.

He professed what will happen to Ruto who lied to the hustlers that he was with them during campaigns but when he rose to power he ignored them.

Orengo said Azimio One Kenya Alliance will rescue hustlers from suffering.

“You have seen this government of hustlers where hustlers are measured in billions. You can’t be a member of that government if you don’t have millions. We’re coming for you and we will represent the common citizens of this country and we know we will get there someday and that day is tomorrow,” Orengo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.