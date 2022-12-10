Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Controversial prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry Church has instructed his church members to fast ahead of his mega crusade that is set to be hosted at Menengai Grounds in Nakuru.

According to a leaked memo sent from the church’s headquarters in Nairobi, those fasting should not watch TV, read newspapers or engage in intimacy.

The holy fast’ had three phases.

The final phase started yesterday.

And when breaking the fast in the next three weeks, the church members should not drink tea, coffee, soup and soda.

They should only drink water.

Prophet Owuor’s church has been under public scrutiny for a long time.

He is accused of brainwashing his congregants through strict doctrines.

A section of Kenyans believe his church is a cult.

Read the leaked memo sent to his followers instructing them what to do during the holy fast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.