Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has opened up about the aftermath of her traumatic robbery experience.

The entrepreneur had revealed that she was robbed of her valuables in London three days after she attended the wedding of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic in North Yorkshire, England.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday afternoon December 1, she described the incident as the most traumatic experience she has ever had, adding that watching the CCTV footage is devastating.

“Thank you so much for all your calls and messages. Probably the most traumatic experience I ve had and watching the CCTV of how I was robbed is devastating but thank God no physical harm was done,” she wrote.

“Material things, however, steep, can and always will be replaced. Thankful that’s all they took. It’s not how I wanted to begin December but life is lived forward and understood backwards. It will make sense someday,” she added.