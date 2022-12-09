Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Employees of the newly launched Rixxos Lounge in Kitengela have sided with their boss, saying his arrogance on the video was prompted by the lady who was asking for her payment after she insulted him.

The employees jointly confirmed that they have all been paid except for the lady in the viral video, who they say has a case with the club’s owner.

According to one of the staff, the lady in the viral video, a casual worker, together with others, reportedly stole KSH. 700,000 from Rixxos Lounge, forcing the club owner to withhold their payments.

The employee who spoke on behalf of her colleagues also claim the viral video was altered to favor the lady.

“They even say they have not paid their rent for the last 5 months, yet Rixxos Lounge is barely 2 months old, they edited the video to seek public sympathy. Our boss is also human, when addressed disrespectfully, he is likely to give the same energy,’’ one of the employees said.

The new development comes after a video of a man said to be Rixxos Lounge owner was caught on camera harassing a female employee and bragging that he will not pay her and she will do nothing because he is well-connected.

On Thursday evening, police stormed Rixxos Lounge in a bid to commence investigations into the matter.

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko also visited the facility and interacted with the staff to unearth more about the trending video.

Watch the videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.