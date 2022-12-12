Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, December 12, 2022 – Superstar singer, Asake suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his recent show in London.
The singer’s trouser tore as he tried completing his “gbese” dance move.
Asake stylishly continued singing afterward.
