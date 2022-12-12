Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – Superstar singer, Asake suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his recent show in London.

The singer’s trouser tore as he tried completing his “gbese” dance move.

Asake stylishly continued singing afterward.

Watch the video below