Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was humiliated in public after a bouncer chased her away when she joined Samidoh on stage at a Dubai club.

The incident happened shortly after Karen and Samidoh’s wife, Edday, almost fought when she forcefully sat on the singer’s lap at the club.

In the video, Karen is seen dancing on stage as Samidoh watches closely.

He then instructs a heavily built bouncer to eject her from the stage.

She tries to fight back but the bouncer overpowers her.

All this happened as Samidoh’s wife watched.

The video has since gone viral and Netizens are trolling her badly.

Watch how the drama unfolded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST