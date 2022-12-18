Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 18 December 2022 – Singer Davido performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, December 18.

This is his first performance since the tragic loss of his son in October 31, 2022.

Davido, who was one of the three artists behind the #FIFAWordCup soundtrack, performed moments before the kick-off of the final match which was between Argentina and France.

Watch a clip from his performance below