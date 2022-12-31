Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Business almost came to a standstill in Nakuru when controversial prophet David Owuor arrived in the city on Thursday.

A section of the usually busy Kenyatta Avenue was turned into a prayer ground for several hours after Prophet Owuor arrived with his elite entourage outside Merica Hotel.

He was escorted by five high-speed police motorbikes.

Wearing an oversize yellow coat with marching boutonnières, matching navy blue trousers, and dark brown shoes, Prophet Owuor rode in his newly acquired Escalade that was escorted by more than 20 security cars.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo was among the top officers who monitored the security outside Merica Hotel.

Owuor’s lavish lifestyle has always been a subject of discussion among Kenyans.

Some Kenyans feel that he exploits his gullible followers financially to fund his flamboyant lifestyle.

Watch the video of his grand arrival in Nakuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.