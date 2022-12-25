Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has explained why he has been missing from the public limelight for several months.

Speculations had been rife that the second-term MP went into hibernation after he was kicked out of the state house by President William Ruto over claims of extortion.

Speaking on Thursday in Baringo county, Sudi, who uncharacteristically spoke briefly, stated that he had opted to take a sabbatical leave of sorts from politics until February 2023.

“Although I had said I will take a brief retirement until February, some hustlers have been asking why I have gone silent.

“But what do you want me to do? Because of all the work we did, is this man (Ruto) here, not the president? May God bless you sana,” he said in his brief speech at the annual Kimalel goat auction.

Ruto was the chief guest at the function.

The Kenyan DAILY POST