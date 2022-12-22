Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Police have launched investigations after Standard Media Group business journalist Moses Omusolo was found murdered and his body dumped in a ditch along Kangundo Road.

The deceased’s journalist head had deep panga cuts, an indication that his killers wanted him dead.

Police believe he was killed elsewhere and his body dumped along the busy road.

A black backpack with personal documents were recovered next to the deceased’s body.

Omusolo had recently got engaged and he was planning his wedding that would have taken place in February next year.

His colleagues in the media are urging DCI to speed up investigations and bring his killers to book.

NTV business journalist Brian Otieno mourned him on his Twitter account and revealed that he was very calm and hardly offended anyone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.