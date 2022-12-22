Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Russian President, Vladimir Putin has said that it “became obvious” that war in Ukraine was unavoidable, claiming it’s “better today than tomorrow” that it happened.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but has since suffered territorial gains it made at the beginning of the invasion, losing Kherson, Kharkiv and some parts of Zaporizhia, Donbas and Luhansk, areas Putin claimed to have annexed after a referendum the West and Ukraine call a sham.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 24, during a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board, Putin said;

“It became obvious that clashes with these forces, including in Ukraine, were inevitable. The only question was when it would happen”

“Of course, military operations are always associated with tragedy and loss of people. We understand this very well, and we are aware of this. But since it was inevitable, better today than tomorrow,” he continued.

He reiterated that Russia’s goals in Ukraine will be achieved.

Putin said Moscow has “no limits” when it comes to financing its military.

“The government will give everything the army needs,” he said

His statement comes as his rival, Volodimir Zelenskyy visited the US to ask for more weapons.