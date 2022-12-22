Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, has today caused laughter in his Budalang’i constituency when he asked his supporters where those who wanted to stone him for supporting President William Ruto went to after the August 9th presidential election.

Namwamba is currently attending his homecoming ceremony being held at Che’s bay Port Victoria.

During the event, Namwamba asked the Mulembe Nation to continue to unite and rally their support behind President William Ruto who has proven a friend to the community more than any other politician.

“Wale Was Baba The 5th Walienda Wapi? Ule Wakati Mwingine Niliwaambia Mpigie Ruto Kura Karibu Nipigwe Mawe Lakini Sasa Mnaona Ukweli Ruto Ni Rafiki Yetu Na Hajawawai Tuacha,” Namwamba said

He added that the western region should completely be recovered from the yacht of the so-called ‘Friends’ of the Mulembe Nation when in the real sense they have been the enemies of the region.

He added that it is time for the region to move on rather than remain forever behind the specific individual.

“My people it is time to move on, the story of who and who are the only friends of this nation should now be avoided. Ruto has proven himself to be the only friend we have now so let’s support him,” he said

The Kenyan DAILY POST