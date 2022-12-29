Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29,2022-Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has savagely attacked President William Ruto after he claimed his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta currently depends on him.

Speaking at Eldoret State Lodge on Wednesday, Ruto said despite Uhuru frustrating his presidential bid in the August 9th Presidential election, he currently depends on him since he is now jobless.

“Uhuru fought me, frustrated and humiliated me, despite my loyalty to him for many years. He betrayed me by siding with individuals who never supported him, but now, where is he? I am now the President,” Ruto said.

But in a rejoinder, Kioni, who is a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, dismissed Ruto’s remarks, saying Uhuru does not depend on the goodwill of the current administration in his regional peace duties.

Kioni said Uhuru’s peace efforts are due to the honour accorded to him for what he did while in office.

“The former President does not depend on the goodwill of President Ruto for the peace initiatives he is involved in. Even if it was an appointment, it was a personal choice, not employment he was looking for. He has been honoured for what he did while in office. He must have commanded respect to be given this assignment,” Kioni said.

The former Lawmaker urged Dr. Ruto to focus on his campaign pledges, instead of always discussing how he was frustrated by the previous administration, a claim he further dismissed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.