Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Russian President, Vladmir Putin has warned that a new “Satan II” hypersonic missile would be ready for deployment soon.

Putin who vowed to provide his Russian troops with whatever they need to win the war in Ukraine, gave little away in terms of strategy as his invasion of the neighbouring country continues.

The hypersonic Sarmat missile, dubbed Satan II, is likely to be added to the Kremlin’s artillery in the new year.

It is thought each Satan II warhead can carry up to 10 nuclear warheads at five times the speed of sound, with a range of 12,000 miles.

During a televised end-of-year meeting with Moscow’s military chiefs, Putin insisted that money would be no barrier to providing troops with the latest weapons.

He also criticized NATO as he claimed that western leaders were prolonging the conflict by providing military aid to Ukraine.

While the Russian President stated that the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear forces must be assured, the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, disclosed that the speed with which new weapons reach troops had improved.

Putin backed Shoigu’s suggestion to increase Russia’s military force to around 1.5million people, adding that the Russian military changes would be done “calmly” and “won’t be rushed”.

He said;

“What is happening is of course a tragedy, our common tragedy, but it is not a result of our policy, but third countries who have always striven for this, the disintegration of the Russian world… to a certain extent they succeeded, and pushed us to the line where we are now.”