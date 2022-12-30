Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and wife, Jumobi, are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today December 29.

The actor posted a photo of them on his Instagram page with the caption;

”22 years and counting! Thank you Abk!

Ps. solomon, Glo staff and Bimbo no need to screenshot and send. She knows. I’ve permission to post anything but I’ve chosen to respect myself and post just one.

#RMDSaysSo #WeddingAnniversary #22years”