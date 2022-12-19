Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Vera Sidika has announced that she is expecting a second child with her husband Brown Mauzo.

She also revealed that she discovered she was pregnant just weeks before she was scheduled to have breast enlargement surgery.

Due to the pregnancy, she said she had to cancel the cosmetic surgery.

This revelation comes just two months after Vera revealed she had to undergo surgery to remove her butt implants after she almost lost her life because of it.

At the time, she begged women not to let peer pressure rush them into getting cosmetic surgery