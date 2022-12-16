Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

The legendary Jamaican sprinter, 36, won eight Olympic golds. He is widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time and still holds individual records in the 100metres and 200 metres.

Bolt is the only athlete to win both the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics (Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016). A Jamaican team featuring Usain, Yohan Blake, Nesta Carter, and Michael Frater also holds the current world record for the 4x100m men’s relay, set at London in 2012.

After a glittering professional career spanning over 13 years, Bolt officially retired from athletics in 2017.

Reflecting on how he feels looking back on his incredible career, Usain told BBC Sport: “I feel accomplished. I’ve accomplished all I wanted to in my sport, so it’s just a great feeling to know that with [the] determination and sacrifice that I put in that I could accomplish what I wanted to. I always try to motivate people and say listen, believe in yourself and just go out there and do your best.”

Previous winners of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement award include Billie Jean King, Pelé, Bobby Charlton, Tanni Grey-Thompson, David Beckham, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Chris Hoy, and last year’s winner Simone Biles.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place on Wednesday, December 21.