Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Theophilus London, a Trinidad and Tobago rapper, who is based in the US, has been reported missing in Los Angeles by his family.

The 35-year-old, who has worked with Kanye West, Tame Impala, and more, was reported missing by his friends and family on Wednesday, December 28.

London’s family members traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday after trying to uncover his whereabouts for the last few weeks. They filed a missing person report with the LAPD and are now seeking help from the public.

They ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts or well-being contact the LAPD or London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, on Instagram. LAPD confirmed to Variety that a missing person report was filed Tuesday but had no other information to provide.

Read London’s family’s statement below:

Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London

London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.

Since 2011, London has released three studio albums and worked with artists like West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi, and more. He was Grammy-nominated for best rap song and rap performance for West’s 2015 single “All Day,” which he featured on with Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom. His most recent album, “Bebey,” released in January 2020.