Friday, 30 December 2022 –American rapper, Meek Mill, who is currently on holiday in Ghana, has revealed his phone was stolen from his pocket as he participated in a crazy bike parade in the streets of Ghana’s capital Accra.

The Philadelphia rapper took to his Instagram Stories to cry out over his stolen phone and begged for it to be returned, writing

“They pickpocketed me for my phone SMH… Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!!”

