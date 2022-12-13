Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – US President Joe Biden penned a heartfelt letter to President William Ruto as the country celebrated 59 years of self-rule.

In a statement, the US president lauded Kenya for the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In particular, he highlighted the Kenyans’ efforts in instituting policies that advanced democracy and security in the region.

“Mr. President, please accept my heartfelt congratulations as the people of Kenya celebrate 59 years of independence,” Biden told Ruto in the letter.

“I am proud of the strategic partnership and close friendship between Kenya and the US.”

“The United States greatly appreciates Kenya’s leadership and efforts in advancing democracy and security in the region,” the US president added.

Joe Biden further appreciated Kenya’s contribution as a member of the United Nations Security Council.

This is attributed to Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mbugua Martin Kimani, who won the highly contested seat on June 18, 2020.

Biden further acknowledged that he was looking forward to meeting Ruto in Washington, US for the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

“I look forward to seeing you very soon here in Washington at the US-Africa Leaders Summit to further deepen and expand our partnership,” he remarked while extending the invitation.

President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the summit.

The Summit is to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of U.S. – Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST