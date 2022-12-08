Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 08 December 2022 – A video of a rogue police officer pinning to the ground and torturing a matatu tout along the busy Thika Road superhighway has gone viral and caused an uproar on social media.

According to an eyewitness, the plain-clothed cop accosted the tout after he dropped off a passenger at an undesignated area.

Onlookers lashed out at the officer, who had handcuffs in one of his pockets, but their pleas appeared to fall on deaf ears.

“Don’t mistake the Thika Road Sacco conductor for a thief, he just dropped the passenger at the exit from Githurai 45 (undesignated area); he was arrested and pinned to the ground and tortured severely,” a social media user who witnessed the incident wrote and shared the video.

