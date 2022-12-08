Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 08 December 2022 – President Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto on Wednesday sparked a debate online after she claimed that she sold smokie kachumbari at Daystar University when she was a student, despite her father being the Deputy President.

Addressing students at the University, Charlene alleged that her father encouraged her to carry on with the business.

“I used to have a business selling smokie Kachumbari while on campus at Daystar University, that was the profitable business then, my father encouraged me in that small business I was doing,” she claimed.

However, some of the students who were listening to her were not convinced.

They started shouting ‘Uongo Uongo’ in low tones.

Her remarks also got many netizens talking after the video went viral with @Wacera_R asking; “We can’t get a Daystar alumni to confirm this story?”

Another Twitter user, a former student at Daystar University, wrote, “The lie is comically tragic. I’ve been in Daystar Valley road with her, she used to come to lectures with a polish very nice BMW & then whiz out after”.

Charlene appears to be on a mission to popularize the hustler narrative.

She has been visiting small-scale businesses to encourage the youths to take advantage of the Hustler Fund.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.