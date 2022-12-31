Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Former State House Chief of Staff and Head of Uhuru’s Presidential Delivery Unit Nzioka Waita has quit politics.

Taking to his social media, Waita, who lost the Machakos gubernatorial election to Governor Wavinya Ndeti of Azimio, announced his exit from politics in his new year message to the people of Machakos County.

He stated that he will be focusing on his personal and professional growth.

The former gubernatorial candidate in Machakos County thanked the people of the devolved unit for believing in him and voting for him much as he did not win.

“You ignored the insults, the juvenile propaganda, and voted for me in spite of the fact that I didn’t speak fluent Kikamba. For this, I am eternally grateful.”

“We did well, we hammered seasoned politicians at the ballot & put the fear of God in the old order by putting the people first,” Waita affirmed through his official Twitter account.

However, he was quick to state that his loss was allegedly out of “weaknesses of institutions” tasked to run and oversee elections in the country.

“With elections behind us now, I can only pray for those in leadership to lead fairly and to fulfill the development needs of the County,” he added.

Waita who played a role in pushing Uhuru’s development agenda, encouraged young Kenyans to pursue their dreams and ambitions.

Additionally, he urged the youth not to allow anything to stand between them and what they believe in.

“I will continue to contribute to our nation’s development and well-being as a private citizen. I take this opportunity to wish you all a very Prosperous and Blessed 2023,” Waita added.

The Chama cha Uzalendo (CCU) party leader took a low profile after losing in the Machakos gubernatorial election to Wavinya Ndeti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST