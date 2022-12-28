Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Former Solicitor General Njee Muturi has dropped a bombshell, revealing how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost the August election to President William Ruto despite having the backing of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the deep state.

Speaking during an interview, Muturi, who is a close friend of Uhuru, said Raila’s plan did not work.

According to him, Raila’s plan to win the election was simple – retain his 2013 and 2017 votes, then get a marginal increase in Mt Kenya votes, guaranteeing him a comfortable victory.

Muturi revealed that it had been projected that if Raila retained the 45% national vote that he got in 2017 and added a marginal 20% from Mt Kenya (comprising 26% of the registered voters), it would translate to a further 55 giving him over 50% of the total votes cast and a first-round victory.

However, Muturi said things did not quite work out as planned for the Azimio team.

He noted that Raila’s voters in his Luo Nyanza backyard did not turn up in large numbers and he also lost ground in his strongholds of Ukambani, Western Kenya, and Coast to Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.