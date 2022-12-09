Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Celebrated Political Analyst and ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former advisor, Mutahi Ngunyi, has ‘jealously defended’ President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, after she claimed that she used to sell smokies while on campus.

In a tweet, Ngunyi asked netizens to leave the president’s daughter alone, maintaining that Charlene will go far.

The political analyst sarcastically claimed that it is better to be famous for the wrong reasons than not to be known at all.

“Leave Charlene Ruto alone. The only thing worse in politics than being wrong is being boring (Roger Stone). It is better to be famous for all the wrong reasons than to be a nobody. This kid will go far,” Ngunyi tweeted.

Charlene sent social media into a frenzy on Wednesday after a clip of her claiming that she sold smokies while at Daystar University went viral.

“I had a business of selling smokies and kachumbari na hiyo ndio kitu ilikuwa inauza sana. I was at Daystar University,” Charlene said.

However, a section of netizens maintained that the president’s daughter was not telling the truth, while others said that she can be a good motivational speaker.

Charlene has been traversing the country since her father took over as president, attending various meetings.

She previously raised eyebrows after she held meetings with Governors and Deputy Governors of various counties in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST