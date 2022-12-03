Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta received a Ksh6.1 billion proposal from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation (HGBF).

HGBF, a US-based private family foundation, wants to provide the special peace envoy with the money to support internally displaced persons and rehabilitate refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The foundation has operated in Africa’s Great Lakes Region since 1999 in support of peace, security and economic development.

This fund will boost Kenyatta’s mediation roles and commitment to Nairobi’s success in coordinating peace within the East African region.

The Foundation asked all parties involved to bring lasting peace and ensure that displaced persons and refugees return home and are resettled peacefully.

“HBGF encourages all parties to bring peace to the Eastern DRC.”

“The governments of DRC, Rwanda, and Uganda, as well as the various rebel and fighting elements, should embrace this promise of support to ensure that displaced persons and refugees can return to a stable, secure, and self-reliant DRC,” the statement read.

On Monday, the East African Community regional bloc convened a meeting in Nairobi to discuss how to solve the political, security, and social problems that have plagued DRC for decades.

The talks centered on inter-Congolese dialogue involving local community leaders, civil society organizations, and some armed groups active in Eastern Congo.

The Congolese army has been fighting with the rebel group M23, which it accuses of receiving military support from Rwanda, an accusation denied by Kigali.

