Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent condolences to the family and friends of former Mathira Member of Parliament, Matu Wamae who died on Wednesday.

In his condolences, Uhuru described Wamae as a hardworking and progressive Kenyan.

Uhuru said Wamae made a significant contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.

Apart from his outstanding leadership, the former President said Mzee Wamae will also be remembered for the key role he played in the revival of the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries.

“To Joyce Gathoni Wamae, the children and grandchildren, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time of grieving and loss,” read the statement.

He prayed to God to give the widow the strength and courage to bear the loss.

In the 1960s, Wamae served as Executive Director of The Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation.

He then served as Mathira MP between 1983 and 1988 and from 1992 to 1997.

The Kenyan DAILY POST