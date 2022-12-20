Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying he had no business being in Azimio.

The DP noted that the Raila Odinga-led coalition is already in shambles with nothing to offer.

“If he (Mr. Kenyatta) has noted that there are no benefits of being in Azimio, he should return home, we welcome him here in Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

Uhuru is set to resign from Azimio to focus on peace initiatives across Africa.

According to sources, Uhuru has already taken a back seat in the operations within the coalition since he took up the reconciliatory role in the region.

At the same time, Gachagua urged politicians in the Mt Kenya region to shun divisive politics.

This comes after former governor Mwangi wa Iria accused him of being behind his political woes after a court allowed Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to free his assets.

The assets in question are a piece of land in Umoja that is said to be valued at sh7.5 million and another one in Mweiga worth Sh8.8 million.

The anti-graft commission revealed that the assets could have been acquired through proceeds of corruption.

Mr. Wa Iria had said that this was a scheme to prevent him from succeeding Mr. Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin.

The DP was speaking as he launched free public WiFi at Nyeri Open Air Market within the county. He was accompanied by the Education and ICT Cabinet secretaries Ezekiel Machogu and Eliud Owalo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.