Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended his handshake buddy, and former President, Uhuru Kenyatta over claims that he betrayed him in the August 9th General Election.

This comes amid a myriad of allegations that Uhuru hoaxed Raila in the polls, thereby denying him the chance to become president.

Speaking during an interview, Raila dismissed the allegations that Uhuru betrayed him.

He noted that Uhuru was only administering his role as the Azimio Chairman and that he was never really ever “supposed to campaign for me.”

According to him, he did not expect a shot in the arm from the former President. He argued that he was and always has been capable of independently contesting in an election without anybody’s aid.

“Uhuru was not supposed to be campaigning for me. I am a politician in my own right and I am capable of campaigning and winning elections and Uhuru knows it.”

“Uhuru chose to support me because of my track record, but he was not the one who was going to campaign for me. He did not move around campaigning for me. He basically stood on his duties and did not use his position as the incumbent president to swing the results in my favor,” he stated.

The former premier went on to add that if indeed Uhuru wanted to use his position to influence the election to his advantage, then he could have used the police force in his favor if he deemed fit.

Despite being his ally in the electoral period, Uhuru’s main priority was to provide a fair playing ground for both him and his then competitor William Ruto, who was declared winner of the hotly-contested race.

“He did not even use the security forces. He did not give instruction to the police, the intelligence machinery, the DCI to support me in any way. The environment was very free and fair for everybody,” said Mr. Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST