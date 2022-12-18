Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 18, 2022 – President William Ruto bragged to the world leaders that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is his errand boy now.

Addressing delegates at the United States-Africa 2022 summit, Ruto told world leaders that he has assigned his former boss to restore peace in the East Africa region.

He said Uhuru was representing him in the ongoing peace initiative in the Democratic Republic of Congo despite opposing his 2022 state house bid.

“Although he did not support me, my predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta is representing me in the East Africa Community (EAC) at the talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Ethiopia. That is the kind of democracy we are developing,” President Ruto said.

During the last General Election, then-President Uhuru Kenyatta publicly opposed William Ruto’s presidential bid.

He instead endorsed Ruto’s fierce opponent and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying the country would be safe in Raila’s hands.

