Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has denied claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to resign as Azimio chairman.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni maintained that there were no plans for the former Head of State to quit the party.

He further termed media speculations over Uhuru’s intended departure as propaganda, explaining that official communication would only emanate from the party or the former President himself through his own channels

“We have not had a debate with the former President about him leaving the party. When that decision is made, it will be communicated to the public with the channels we choose.”

“What we see in the media is more speculation than anything that has come from him. I want to respectfully leave it to him to inform the public when it is necessary to do so,” he explained.

Kioni further noted that he was not in a position to give any information regarding the planned departure despite being Jubilee’s official.

“I wouldn’t sit here and give Kenyans information that I am not certain about,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST