Thursday, December 22, 2022 – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has put former President Uhuru Kenyatta under a microscope over illegal expenditures.

According to IMF, Uhuru illegally spent a whopping Sh23 billion during his last days in office.

Article 223 of the Kenyan Constitution 2020 gives the National Treasury powers to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund without the parliament’s approval.

However, the law dictates that the Treasury has up to two months to seek the Parliament’s rubberstamp immediately after making the withdrawal.

However, since Treasury CS withdrew Sh23 billion, Uhuru’s regime failed to seek the Parliament’s rubberstamp, raising eyebrows from both local and international governments.

As such, the IMF has officially commenced investigations into the alleged report that Uhuru misappropriated KSh 23 billion taxpayer’s money days before handing over power to his successor William Ruto on Tuesday, September 13.

In a report, IMF said the scrutiny is part of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza regime to “conduct a special audit at providing accountability and transparency for spending undertaken outside the approved budget.”

“A planned special audit on supplementary budgeting including under Article 223 of the Constitution to provide accountability and transparency for spending outside the approved budget is being conducted,” said IMF.

The unbudgeted spending includes KSh 810 million to the State House, KSh 2.2 billion for building a military research hospital, and KSh 4.5 billion for maize flour subsidy.

Another KSh 6 billion was spent for the purchase of a 60 percent stake in Telkom Kenya, turning the operator into a parastatal, while another KSh 9.5 billion was allocated for road construction.

