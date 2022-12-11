Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – One of the close lieutenants of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has welcomed the move by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign as the Azimio One Kenya Alliance chairman.

On Saturday, former Jubilee Party Vice chairman David Murathe, said Uhuru is expected to resign as Azimio chairman to concentrate on the Democratic Republic of Congo peace process.

Other sources said Uhuru is resigning as Azimio chairman so that he can start receiving his pension as a former Head of State.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, ODM Deputy Party leader Wycliffe Oparanya said the party under the leadership of Raila Odinga is not shocked by the news that Uhuru is resigning.

The former Kakamega County Governor said Uhuru resigned a long time ago and was the chairman on paper.

The former Governor said Raila is a seasoned politician who will take Azimio to greater heights even without Uhuru who he termed as ‘being inactive for some time’

The Kenyan DAILY POST.