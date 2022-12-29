Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – President William Ruto has said former President Uhuru Kenyatta frustrated him despite being one of the most loyal leaders close to him.

Speaking at Eldoret State Lodge on Monday and Tuesday, the Head of State used his relationship with the former President to teach politicians from his Rift Valley backyard the importance of standing by the electorate and their campaigners.

The Head of state called on them to stay true to their loyal followers, reminding them that Mr. Kenyatta now depends on him.

“Uhuru fought me, frustrated and humiliated me, despite my loyalty to him for many years. He betrayed me by siding with individuals who never supported him, but now, where is he? I am now the President,” Ruto said.

Ruto further said, “Do not abandon your campaign team or friends, you will need them. Uhuru fought me but now, he depends on me for many things.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST