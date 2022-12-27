Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Prominent Ugandan politician and State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, Hon. Evelyn Anite, has celebrated her husband on his birthday.

She took to Twitter on Monday, December 26, 2022, to share a photo of herself kneeling before him while holding a birthday cake.

“Happy Birthday my Darling, May God give you a long life to love me more & me. All I can tell you on this day is Yoona Yoona Yawe!” she wrote.

Evelyn Anite is married to Allan Kajik, a former deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kampala. They have two children together.