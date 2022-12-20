Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – A section of United Democratic Alliance leaders from Mt Kenya have reportedly grabbed Delmonte Land in Thika and they are already allocating it to their family members and their close confidantes.

Last year, Delmonte surrendered over 1000 acres to Murang’a and Kiambu residents.

The firm has over 7000 acres of land.

Kiambu County Governor, Kimani Wamatangi and his Murang’a counterpart Irungu Kang’ata are the only governors who are supposed to subdivide the land to residents.

However, according to our informer Governor has already grabbed 200 acres for himself and the rest is subdividing them to his close family members and friends.

This is how our informer unmasked the ongoing land grabbing at Delmonte Firm.

