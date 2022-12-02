Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Charge d’affaires in Kenya, Dr. Khalifa Al Rayssi has said his country is looking to explore new avenues to strengthen ties with Kenya.

Speaking on Friday during the celebration of the 51st National Day of the Union, Khalifa said UAE is looking to expand bilateral trade between the Arabian Nation and President William Ruto’s administration.

Khalifa said UAE is looking to diversify its economy away from petroleum products in order to tap more into the Kenyan market, which he described as an important commercial hub for Africa and a getaway to other economies and markets in the region.

“UAE had strong relations with the previous government and we still have the same strong relations even with the new government and we are aiming to even strengthen these relations,” Khalifa said.

The UAE officer’s remarks come four months after the two nations-initiated talks on United Arab Emirates-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (UAEK-CEPA) to increase the volume of trade in goods and services and investment when former President Uhuru Kenyatta was still in power.

