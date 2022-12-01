Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Two more firearms that had been stolen from a police armoury in Homa Bay County, have been recovered by police bringing the total number of recovered firearms to 3 while one is still missing.

The two G-3 rifles were recovered last night by police officers based at Nyamasaria patrol base in Kisumu County.

The officers were conducting foot patrols in the dead of the night when a numberless suspicious motorbike suddenly approached them.

On sighting the officers, the rider immediately made a U-turn as the officers attempted to unsuccessfully grab the pillion passenger from the bike.

However, in the ensuing struggle, the pillion passenger dropped a big suitcase as the numberless bike sped off into the darkness.

Upon inspecting the suitcase, the officers recovered two G-3 riffles, 175 rounds of 7.62mm calibre, 9 7.62mm blanks, one spent 7.62mm cartridge, and one pair of handcuffs. Upon further inspection of the firearms, It was immediately established that the two G-3 rifles that had their buttstocks missing were part of the cache of firearms that had been stolen during an attack staged at the Kipasi police post in Mbita, on the night of November 16, 2022.

An unknown number of thugs had broken into the station’s armoury under unclear circumstances and taken off with the firearms including three G-3 riffles, one AK-47 assault rifle and 110 rounds of ammunition.

The recovery of the two firearms comes barely 24 hours after detectives recovered another G-3 rifle that was part of the stolen arsenal and arrested the main suspect Charles Nyumba Ongany, 27, at Abuje village in Nyando, Kisumu county.

This brings the total number of recovered firearms to 3 with all the G-3 rifles having been recovered and only the AK-47 assault rifle missing. Efforts are at advanced stages to recover the remaining firearm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.