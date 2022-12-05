Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – Russia has unleashed another mass missile barrage on Ukraine targeting energy infrastructure across the country on Monday, December 5.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday December 5, but despite that energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts were hit, according to the state grid operator Ukrenergo leading to emergency power outages in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy.

Despite another large-scale attack and emergency blackouts, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country’s energy system was “functioning and remains intact.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that emergency services were already working on restoring electricity.

“Our people will never give up,” Zelensky said.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country’s energy facilities are its primary goal and Monday’s attacks were the sixth Russian attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure since Oct. 10.

In the previous strikes, Russia launched dozens of missiles at a time, killing civilians, damaging critical infrastructure, and causing blackouts across the country. As of Nov. 18, half of Ukraine’s energy system was disabled due to Russian attacks, according to the government.

According to the United Nations Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.