Friday, 23 December 2022 – A gunman opened fire leaving two dead and several people injured in Paris, France.

According to Le Parisien, it happened at the Kurdish Cultural Center Ahmet-Kaya.

A man, thought to be in his 70s, was arrested after the horrific incident, which took place in the 10th arrondissement of the city.

Paris police have warned that the area should be “avoided” while an investigation takes place.

No further updates have been given by local police as to the condition of those hurt.

Video footage from the scene shows a huge police cordon, with the fire and ambulance services also in attendance.

One eye witness told the Agence France-Presse that they heard around “seven or eight” shots fired at the time.

A murder investigation, as well as intentional homicide and aggravated violence, has been opened, with the Regional Directorate of the Judicial Police taking control of the scene.