Monday, December 12, 2022 – Twitter users have expressed their thoughts after a lady took to the platform to reveal that she bought her son dresses after he demanded for them.
She wrote;
”My son has been asking for a dress. I finally decided to just get him dresses despite being afraid he’d get teased by other kids. Today, the boy next door asked why he was wearing a dress, I said “he wanted one” and he said “okay” then they continued to play. The kids are alright”
While some users fancied her style of parenting, others opined that it was a weak move allowing him to wear something ”unfit” for boys.
See comments below
