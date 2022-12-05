Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Twitter users have expressed their thoughts after a lady took to the platform to reveal that she bought her son dresses after he demanded for them.

She wrote;

”My son has been asking for a dress. I finally decided to just get him dresses despite being afraid he’d get teased by other kids. Today, the boy next door asked why he was wearing a dress, I said “he wanted one” and he said “okay” then they continued to play. The kids are alright”

While some users fancied her style of parenting, others opined that it was a weak move allowing him to wear something ”unfit” for boys.

See comments below