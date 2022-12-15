Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Ellen DeGeneres has taken to Instagram to mourn DJ Twitch who reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss was the DJ on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Reacting to news of his death, Ellen shared a photo of her and Twitch hugging. In the caption, she disclosed that she loved him and will miss him.