Friday, December 9, 2022 – South African comedian and TV show host, Trevor Noah, has officially bowed out as the anchor of the American night programme, The Daily Show after seven years.

Back in September, Trevor announced that he was exiting the show at the end of the season.

On Thursday December 9, the comedian said his final goodbye with an emotional speech. Reminiscing on his earlier days as the host, Trevor noted that there were not enough people to fill the audience at the time.

“I’m grateful to you, every single one of you,” he said. “I’m so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”

He further thanked those who “hate to watch” the show for boosting the ratings.

In his emotional speech, Noah paid tribute to the ‘brilliant’ black women in his life, describing them as the inspiration behind his “great ideas.”

He said, “This is random, for some, but special shout-out to Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?’

‘From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these black women in my life, but in America as well. I tell people if you want to truly learn about America, talk to black women cause, unlike everybody else, black women can’t afford to f*** around and find out.’

Noah said that ‘blackpeople understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where black people live… when things go bad, black people know that it’s worse for them.’

Noah said ‘blackwomen in particular, they know what s*** is. They know what happens if things do not go the way it should.’

Noah named a number of black leaders who are influential to him – a group consisting of Tarana Burke, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Roxane Gay and Zoé Samudzi – calling them ‘brilliant, brilliant women’ who informed, educated and argued with him.

‘Do yourself a favor: you truly want to know what to do or how to do it?’ he said. ‘Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to black women – they’re a lot of the reason why I’m here and so I’m grateful to them. I’m grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor. Thank you.’

On his final show, Noah looked back on his stewardship on the Comedy Central series, which began in September of 2015.

‘I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,’ Noah said. ‘There were empty seats and then I look at this now, I don’t take it for granted ever.

He continued: ‘Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate it because I know there’s an empty seat that sits behind it so thank you so much. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips.’

Noah said he appreciated ‘everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone whose been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique.

‘I wanna say I appreciate those people. Even the people who hate-watch, you still pulled up the ratings so thank you, I’m eternally grateful to you.’

In the monologue of his final program, Noah said, ‘Thank you so much for coming out and for tuning in – especially tonight. Because this is the final episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. It’s not just that – it’s also a celebration.’

He joked, ‘When I started the show, I had three clear goals. I’m going to make sure Hillary gets elected, I’m going to make sure that I prevent a global pandemic from starting, and I’m going to become best friends with Kanye West.’

The Daily Show initially hit the air in 1996 on Comedy Central with Craig Kilborn hosting. Jon Stewart was host of the show between 1999 until 2015.