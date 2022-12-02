Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has said it will recruit 30,000 teachers for Junior Secondary.

The presidential working party on education reforms had in their preliminary report directed the recruitment of 30,000 new teachers for the Junior Secondary in January.

TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said they were already facing a deficit of 68,000 teachers in Secondary Schools across the country.

She spoke in Mombasa after supervising the opening of exam papers for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education at the Nyali DCC office on Friday.

“We shall use some of the new 30,000 teachers for Junior Secondary and some for primary schools, the rest will go to the 8-4-4 students. These are the modalities we are working on so that in January we recruit these teachers,” Macharia said.

“We already have a deficit of 116,000 teachers in the country with the figure at secondary schools standing at 68,000.”

The CEO said TSC has been employing 5,000 teachers annually adding that the recruitment of 30,000 teachers in January will go a long way to reduce the deficit.

