Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Lawyer Saitabao Ole Kanchory has opened up on the blunders that cost Azimio leader Raila Odinga the presidency for the fifth time.

Taking to his Twitter, Kanchory, who served as Raila’s chief agent, laid the blame on three people he claims contributed to Raila’s loss in the August 9, 2022, election.

He hints that the trio failed Raila big time in their respective roles and that they had a hand in his election loss.

“Raila could not have lost this election if it was not for three people. The first one is Junet Mohamed, Joe Mucheru, and Makau Mutua,” he said.

Junet served as the Secretary-General to the Azimio secretariat, with Mutua assuming the roles of its think tank head and spokesperson.

Kanchory had in November this year pledged to expose the intrigues that cost Raila the presidency that has eluded him for many years.

In a statement on Twitter, he said Raila’s journey to the state house was marred with a series of betrayals and deception which in the long run broke the hearts of millions of Azimio supporters.

Kanchory said he would soon be laying bare the yet-to-be-known costly blunders that made it impossible for Raila to make it to the house on the hill in his Fifth attempt.

“Coming Soon: Why Baba is not the 5TH”. All you need to know about the betrayal, deception and intrigues that destroyed the hopes of a Nation and broke the hearts of millions. Only the truth shall set us free. Traitors will be exposed!!! Stay tuned,” he tweeted.

